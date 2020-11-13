Trump provides update on COVID vaccine initiative

President Donald Trump is set to speak in the Rose Garden at 1 p.m. Friday about Operation Warp Speed, his initiative to flood the country with a coronavirus vaccine.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to speak in the Rose Garden at 1 p.m. Friday about Operation Warp Speed, his initiative to flood the country with a coronavirus vaccine before the end of 2020, as he continued to refuse to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden.

In March, when Trump announced his COVID-19 vaccine initiative, health care experts and even some members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force offered that they saw no path that would produce a federally approved vaccine for a new virus in such short order.

On Monday, however, Pfizer, Inc. announced its coronavirus vaccine under development with BioNTech was found to be more than 90 percent effective and the companies expected to file an emergency-use application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon.

Pfizer senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development Kathrin Jansen had told the New York Times, “We were never part of the Warp Speed. We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

But the Times reported that in July Pfizer got a $1.95 billion deal with Operation Warp Speed.

“The president is working diligently for the American’ people,” Assistant White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Review-Journal as she discussed his work on the coronavirus and other issues. “The narrative that he has given up on governing is false.”

Trump spent the week in the White House largely out of sight, but chiming in on Twitter as he challenged the results of the Nov. 3 election. With little on his public schedule, Trump has spent hours huddled in meetings in the Oval Office as he has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

During a Thursday interview with the Washington Examiner’s Byron York, Trump did find time to lay out a scenario in which he wins Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan thanks to his campaign’s many lawsuits pushing for voting audits and recounts that would flip the vote in his favor.

The Associated Press called four of those states — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — and has estimated that Biden has won at least 290 electoral college votes, 20 more than the 270 needed to win the election. AP has not called North Carolina, where Trump is ahead, or Georgia, where Biden leads.

Trump notably did not mention Nevada, where the Nevada GOP has alleged that “criminal voter fraud” skewed the ballot count to Biden’s disadvantage.

On Friday, however, the Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit that pushed for a recount of some ballots in the state — a nod to the narrowed pathway for a Trump victory.

On the same morning, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox Business Network the White House is working on the assumption there will be a second Trump term and that the Biden win is part of an “immaculate deception.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.