Trump, Putin meet, agree on Syria ceasefire

At long last face to face, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced confidence Friday that their historic first meeting would pave the way for a positive trajectory for their two countries.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In this image taken from video, President Donald Trump meets with the Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday July 7, 2017. (Steffen Kugler/German Government via AP)

President Donald Trump waits for the beginning of the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

HAMBURG, Germany — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face for the first time at the Group of 20 Summit here. Then they talked. And talked. What was scheduled to be a half-hour meeting instead lasted moe than two hours — and ended with a ceasefire agreement in southwest Syria set to begin Sunday.

“The meeting was very constructive. The two leaders, I would say, connected very quickly,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in a briefing Friday night.

Tillerson, who also attending the meeting, said that Trump began the sit-down “raising the concerns of the American people” regarding allegations that Russia interfered with the 2016 elections. Putin denied the charge.

“What the two presidents, I think rightly focused on, is how to move forward,” Tillerson said.

While Tillerson suggested that the two presidents had agreed to disagree, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that Trump had accepted Putin’s denial.

When the two first met, Trump told reporters it was “an honor” to meet Putin, who declared he was “delighted” to meet Trump. They had talked on the phone, Putin added, but “phone conversations are never enough definitely.”

Before the meeting, critics like House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff maintained that Trump had an obligation to confront Putin about Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Tillerson said that Trump did just that — but with Lavrov giving an alternative version of the talk, it is not clear if Trump’s actions will mollify those who have felt the president did not take the allegations of Russian interference seriously.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Tillerson hailed the ceasefire agreement as the first indication that Moscow and Washington can work together on Syria. Both countries want Syria to become “a stable place.”

Trump and Putin also discussed Ukraine and North Korea, as well as cyberthreats.

When the meeting had gone on for an hour, Tillerson told reporters, first lady Melania Trump asked the president to end the meeting, but he refused. The two presidents had “connected very quickly.” While both sides can point to things in the past about which they are unhappy, he said neither leader is interested in “re-litigating the past,” preferring instead to focus on the future.

Some 100,000 demonstrators were expected to protest the two-day G20 summit., which anti-capitalists had dubbed “Welcome to Hell.”

The German government had asked activists to protest peacefully. “Peaceful protesters are wanted and welcome in a democracy, but not violent ones,” said Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, but hard-core anarchists had other plans.

Before noon Friday, protesters had torched cars, clashed with police and blocked intersections. The Secret Service had to take an out-of-the way route to drive Trump to the confab. Melania Trump had to stay in a guest house rather than attend an event for spouses. The first lady tweeted, “Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20.”

Trump has long maintained that being unpredictable and underestimated are valuable tools. His White House used those implements to set the stage craftily — as observers obsessed over how this long-awaited face-to-face would play out and which leader would get the better of the other.

Before the president left on his second foreign trip, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters there was “no specific agenda” for the Trump-Putin meeting. “It’s really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about.” Critics warned about the dangers of meeting a well-prepared Putin on the fly.

Economic adviser Gary Cohn said, “these are not long, long meetings.” The scheduled 30-minute meeting went two hours and 16 minutes.

In Poland Thursday when a reporter asked Trump if he accepted what the intelligence community believed about Russian meddling, Trump answered, “I think it was Russia” but other countries also could have been involved.

On Friday, Tillerson told reporters that Trump opened his discussion with Putin by confronting him on the 2016 election charges.

Even still, the big news from the meeting was about Syria. A surprise ending.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.