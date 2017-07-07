Trump, Putin meet; reportedly agree on Syria ceasefire

At long last face to face, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced confidence Friday that their historic first meeting would pave the way for a positive trajectory for their two countries.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (Evan Vucci/AP)

In this image taken from video, President Donald Trump meets with the Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday July 7, 2017. (Steffen Kugler/German Government via AP)

President Donald Trump waits for the beginning of the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to the first working session on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

HAMBURG, Germany — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face for the first time Friday at the Group of 20 Summit here. Later they talked. And talked. What was scheduled to be a half-hour meeting instead lasted for two hours and 16 minutes.

As the meeting was coming to a close the Associated Press reported that the United States and Russia had agreed to a ceasefire in Syria, set to begin on Sunday.

The heavily anticipated meeting was being closely scrutinized for signs of how friendly a rapport Trump and Putin will have. Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, had notoriously strained ties to Putin, and Trump has expressed an interest in a better U.S.-Russia relationship.

When the two first met, Trump told reporters it was “an honor” to meet Putin, who declared he was “delighted” to meet Trump. They had talked on the phone, but “phone conversations are never enough definitely.”

For their first encounter, they shook hands. Trump cuffed Putin’s elbow, Putin raised his index finger toward Trump. There was no macho tug-of-war as occurred when French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands with Trump in Brussels. There was no handshake snub, as happened when German Chancellor Angela Merkel first visited Trump in the White House. It was just a handshake.

Afterward Trump and Putin posed with other G20 leaders for what is known as the family photo — with Trump standing on the right of the front row and Putin on the left.

The handshake and pleasantries are bound to fuel criticism from those who, like House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, maintained that Trump had an obligation to confront Putin about Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump already had signaled he was unlikely to take Schiff’s advice. The president considers the Russian interference story to be “fake news” — a story that was over-hyped to de-legitimize his November victory. Asked about the intelligence community’s conviction that Russia made mischief at a Thursday press conference in Warsaw, Trump answered, “I think it was Russia” but other countries could have been involved.

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump alluded to the campaign controversy as he started the day with a jab at his vanquished Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. He wrote on Twitter that that “everyone here is talking about” the failure of Clinton’s campaign to give its server to federal investigators. “Disgraceful!”

“POTUS’ inexplicable refusal to confirm Russian election interference insults career intel pros & hinders our ability to prevent in future,” former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whom Trump fired, tweeted.

Some 100,000 demonstrators were expected to protest the two-day summit., which anti-capitalists had dubbed “Welcome to Hell.”

Before noon Friday, protesters had torched cars, clashed with police and blocked intersections. The Secret Service had to take an out-of-the way route to drive Trump to the confab. First Lady Melania Trump had to stay in a guest house rather than attend an event for spouses. The first lady tweeted, “Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20.”

The German government had asked activists to protest peacefully. “Peaceful protesters are wanted and welcome in a democracy, but not violent ones,” said Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière, but hard-core protesters had other plans.

In a briefing last week, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told reporters that Trump had “no specific agenda” for the Putin meeting.

Also attending Friday’s meeting were Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

