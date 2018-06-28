Trump, Putin will meet July 16 in Helsinki for summit

The White House announced Thursday morning President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland.

The White House announced Thursday morning President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on July 16 in Helsinki, Finland. “ The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” according to the statement.

The announcement follows National Security Adviser John Bolton’s visit to Moscow to discuss details of the first Trump-Putin summit. The two leaders first met face to face in Hamburg at the G20 Summit in July last year.

The two leaders hit it off so well that a meeting scheduled to last for 30 minutes extended beyond two hours.

