Politics and Government

Trump rails about his civil and federal court cases at Las Vegas event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2023 - 8:46 pm
 
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he ...
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he leaves after speaking at a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a ...
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he ...
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he leaves after speaking at a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campa ...
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campa ...
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Donald Trump spoke about his civil and federal court cases during an event on Saturday, bashing the judge in his civil and claiming his federal case was retaliation for his complaints about the 2020 election.

At a campaign event Saturday night, Trump criticized his civil fraud trial in New York, calling the New York district attorney “racist,” accusing the judge of hating the former president and saying the prosecution’s “star witness” lied in the case.

“I have this horrible, horrible, racist attorney general in New York. We have a judge who’s a Trump hater,” Trump told a packed crowd at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Town Square.

While Trump attacked the case’s prosecution and judge, he avoided comments about the court staff.

The Associated Press reported that Trump was fined twice, costing him a total of $15,000, for violating a gag order preventing anyone participating in the trial from speaking publicly about the judge’s staff. Both of Trump’s violations came within a week of each other, for his comments to reporters and social media posts talking about court staff.

The gag order is limited to court staff; it does not prevent public comments about the judge and attorney general on the case.

Earlier in the event, the former president addressed his federal cases as well, claiming that he was indicted for “complaining about the election,” which Trump called rigged and fake throughout his speech.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

