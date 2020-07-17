109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

Trump recognizes 75th anniversary of Trinity nuclear test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 5:42 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued a message on the 75th anniversary of the Trinity nuclear test in the New Mexican desert, hailing the experiment as a “remarkable feat of engineering and scientific ingenuity” that “helped end World War II and launch an unprecedented era of global stability, scientific innovation and economic prosperity.”

While the United States has observed a moratorium on nuclear testing since 1992, Trump’s message also noted that he directed his administration “to revitalize and modernize America’s nuclear security complex.”

The statement got the attention of Nevada lawmakers acutely aware of a May Washington Post story that reported administration officials discussed resuming nuclear tests to prod Moscow and Beijing to come to the table on an arms control agreement.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., responded to the story with legislation to prohibit a resumption of nuclear testing.

And former Vice President Joe Biden reacted in a statement, “The possibility that the Trump administration may resume nuclear explosive weapons testing in Nevada is as reckless as it is dangerous. We have not tested a device since 1992; we don’t need to do so now.”

Said Titus, in a statement: “Nevadans have seen that President Trump doesn’t have the empathy or attention span to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we have watched his administration threaten our public lands and try to make our state the dumping ground for the nation’s nuclear waste. It’s no wonder more and more Nevada voters are opposed to giving him four more damaging years.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
3
North Las Vegas coronavirus aid will help with rent, utilities
North Las Vegas coronavirus aid will help with rent, utilities
4
Help came for some while others still wait for unemployment pay
Help came for some while others still wait for unemployment pay
5
Principals’ union calls for Jara’s removal over ‘lie’
Principals’ union calls for Jara’s removal over ‘lie’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
If you have information that a child is being abused or neglected, call Clark County Department ...
How to report child abuse or neglect in Nevada
By / RJ

Nevada Department of Health Human Services’ Division of Child Family Services conducts CPS investigations in rural areas, and Washoe and Clark counties have their own agencies.