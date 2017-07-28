Trump replaces his chief of staff after six months

President Trump has selected Gen. John F. Kelly as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the latest major shakeup of his administration.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has selected Gen. John F. Kelly as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus in the latest major shakeup of his administration.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, calling Kelly, currently the Secretary of Homeland Security, “a great American and a great leader.”

“John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration,” Trump wrote.

There had been widespread speculation that Priebus was on his way out, after the departure of Sean Spicer as press secretary last week. Spicer was spokesman for the Republican National Committee when Priebus served as chairman.

Trump also tweeted about Priebus, “I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

Trump announced the move a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017