Politics and Government

Trump returns to Las Vegas this week

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2024 - 9:20 am
 
Updated August 18, 2024 - 10:22 am

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas on Friday for the first time since his assassination attempt.

Trump’s Las Vegas event is focused on his campaign promise to nix taxes on tips, according to the former president’s campaign. Information on the time and place for the event was not immediately available.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will not be in attendance.

Trump’s last event in the Las Vegas Valley was June 7 at Sunset Park. The event this week will coincide with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the Democratic Party is expected to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the November ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

