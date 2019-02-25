Trump rips ex-Sen. Harry Reid, tweeting he ‘got thrown out’

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid sits at his office in Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Reid served as a senator from 1987 to 2017 and was leader of the Democratic Caucus and Senate majority leader. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump slammed former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Twitter Monday morning ahead of his departure for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Hanoi, saying the Nevada Democrat “led through lies and deception.”

“Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!” the president tweeted.

Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Actually, Reid, the former Senate Democratic leader, was not thrown out of office, but decided not to run for re-election in 2016.

Trump’s Twitter blast follows a series of recent interviews in which the 79-year-old Reid has lambasted the president, including one with the Review-Journal last month in which he called Trump “amoral” and the worst president the nation has ever had.

CNN reported that during an interview last week that he wishes former Republican President George W. Bush was back in the White House “every day.”

