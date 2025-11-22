Trump, Rosen, Cortez Masto’s job approval ratings ‘underwater’ in new Emerson College poll

A new Emerson College Polling survey of Nevada voters published Friday determined that the job approval ratings for the Republican president and two Democratic U.S. senators are “underwater.”

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, left, and Catherine Cortez Masto attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

And if the primaries for the 2028 presidential election were currently taking place, Nevadans would chose Vice President JD Vance and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the nominees.

The 800 registered voters, who pollsters surveyed from Sunday and Tuesday, cited the economy and affordable housing as their top issues, according to the findings.

A total of 39 percent of those surveyed said they approved of the work of President Donald Trump, who had a 54 percent disapproval rating.

On the other hand, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen held 31 percent and 28 percent approval ratings, compared with their 42 percent and 46 percent disapproval ratings, respectively, the poll said.

Emerson College Polling said that the survey — which questioned 302 Democrats, 283 Republicans and 215 independent voters — had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percent.

Cortez Masto and Rosen held 42 percent approval ratings among their base, the poll said.

“Senator Cortez Masto and Senator Rosen’s underwater job approval ratings are driven by division within their Democratic base,” wrote Spencer Kimball, the polling firm’s executive director, in a press release.

On the policies

Trump was underwater on his top campaign promises of immigration and the economy, according to the poll.

On Trump’s handling of immigration, he had an approval-disapproval rating of 42 percent to 55 percent, the poll said. On his economic policies, that broke down to 35 percent approval to 57 percent disapproval.

Emerson College Polling also asked about Trump’s signature “no tax on tips” policy.

“No tax on tips” had positively affected 40 percent of respondents, while 48 percent said the policy hadn’t affected them either way, Emerson College Polling said. Twelve percent said the policy had made a “negative impact.”

“Those without a college degree are more likely to say it made a positive impact at 44%, compared to those with a college degree at 32% positive impact,” the polling firm said.

About three years out before the 2028 presidential election, those surveyed expressed their favorite candidates in theoretical primaries.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom led the Democratic pack with 37 percent, according to the poll. He’s trailed by former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at 19 percent, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, at 9 percent, and former Vice President Kamala Harris at 6 percent.

For Republicans, Vice President JD Vance held a supermajority of 63 percent, followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 7 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 6 percent, the poll said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.