Trump said US will accelerate its nuclear weapons testing

A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015, in Green Valley, Arizona. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would accelerate its nuclear weapons testing, after Russia in recent days announced trials of a nuclear-powered underwater drone and nuclear-capable cruise missile.

“Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump said in a social media post. “That process will begin immediately.”

Russia has accelerated testing of so-called nuclear superweapons in recent weeks, as Trump’s efforts to broker ceasefire talks with Ukraine have faltered. The advanced nuclear weapons are designed to bypass missile defense systems.

Earlier this week, Trump said a missile test championed by Vladimir Putin was “not appropriate” and that the Russian president should focus on ending the war with Ukraine.

Trump announced his intention to increase nuclear weapons testing hours before he was set to meet with China’s Xi Jinping. Trump has previously expressed interest in brokering a nuclear treaty with China to reduce nuclear stockpiles, though the Chinese have resisted the U.S. president’s pitch to join nonproliferation talks.

The U.S.’s last nuclear explosive test was in 1992, though it continues to test delivery systems — including intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines, and bombers — with mock weapons.

On Monday, Trump brushed off security concerns over Russia’s tests by noting the U.S. had a nuclear submarine “right off their shores.”

“We test missiles all the time,” he added.