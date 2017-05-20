Trump, Saudi king sign arms sale deal during first stop on international trip

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman (center L) at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Donald Trump has found a place where elites believe that he has made America great again, where it is smart to move beyond heated campaign rhetoric in the interest of getting things done, and where Trump’s brash style presents a welcome change from President Barack Obama’s lead-from-behind style and foreign policy. That place is Saudi Arabia.

Trump chose Riyadh to be the first destination in his debut eight-day five-stop foreign trip. The candidate who talked about banning Muslims from entering the United States is now the first president to start his international travel in Saudi Arabia because, he explained, it is custodian to Islam’s two holiest sites.

The Kingdom responded by heaping honors on Trump. When Air Force One touched down at King Khalid International Airport, King Salman greeted the president and First Lady Melania Trump at the head of a long red carpet.

Cannons boomed in the distance, seven Saudi jets zoomed overhead and a military brass band played. On the highway leading from the airport, the Trumps likely saw billboards with photos of Trump and King Salman and the message, “Together we prevail.”

Simon Henderson of the Washington Institute of Near East Policy believes that Trump’s favor sends the message that the Saudis are the leaders of the Islamic World.

In similar fashion, Trump can point to the Saudis as proof that he commands respect where critics expected him to find little. Democrats may accuse him of being anti-Muslim, but he wins plaudits in the home of Mecca.

Common ground

Trump and the Saudis seem to have come together because they oppose the same forces. Neither the Trump White House nor the Saudis like Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. The Saudis know Trump is not going to lecture them about needing to “share the neighborhood” with Iran. Both governments see the need to take down the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

As a candidate Trump faulted the Saudis for not spending enough on Middle Eastern security.

That’s a position that could change.

“The Saudis are spending a fortune now,” countered foreign policy analyst Michael Ledeen. “They’re spending a fortune in Yemen,” battling Houthi rebels backed by Iran. And they’re about to spend billions to buy arms from the United States.

At a signing ceremony, the president and king signed a joint vision statement that called for $110 billion in arm sales to the Saudis — $350 billion over 10 years – as well as agreements for Saudi investment in the U.S. private sector.

“This package of defense equipment and services supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats, while also bolstering the Kingdom’s ability to contribute to counter terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on the U.S. military to conduct those operations,” a White House official explained. “This package demonstrates, in the clearest terms possible, the United States’ commitment to our partnership with Saudi Arabia and our Gulf partners, while also expanding opportunities for American companies in the region, and supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industrial base.”

Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council fears such deals would signal that the Trump administration has “completely outsourced” its foreign policy to the Saudis.

Russia reports keep coming

The trip comes as news reports on Trump’s dealings with Russia have bombarded the White House.

Former FBI chief James Comey agreed to testify publicly before the Senate on his dealings with Trump before the president fired him, the New York Times reports that Russia says Trump dismissed Comey as a “nut job,” and the Washington Post reported the federal investigators deem a current White House staffer to be a person of interest.

The onslaught has left the White House press office little time to promote Trump’s foreign-policy goals, or garner more press coverage for a deal likely to appeal to Trump voters.

Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, accompanied the Trumps on Air Force One. When the first lady and first daughter deplaned from Air Force One, neither woman wore a head scarf. Two years ago, First Lady Michelle Obama also did not wear a scarf.

