Trump says 15K troops could be sent to US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before leaving the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, to attend a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Fla. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, walks past members of the South Korean delegation as he co-hosts the 2018 Security Consultative, with South Korea Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo, at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said the number of military troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexican border could go as high as 15,000.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that “we’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”

He said the move would be aimed at preventing the entry of a caravan of migrants traveling from Central America. An estimated 4,000 Central American migrants have been walking across Mexico toward the U.S. border. The caravan is still nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from the border.

Trump says that the U.S. was “going to be prepared” and that the migrants are “not coming into our country.”

Currently there are 2,100 National Guard helping at the border. The Pentagon says an additional 5,200 active-duty troops could join them.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pushed back on suggestions that the move to send thousands of active-duty troops to the Southwest border is a political stunt ahead of the midterm elections next week.

Mattis told reporters Wednesday at the Pentagon that the deployment of more than 5,200 troops is based on a request from the Department of Homeland Security. He says, “We don’t do stunts in this department.”

Mattis authorized the deployment of the active-duty troops, and 2,000 to 3,000 additional forces have been told to prepare to deploy if needed.

The forces are largely providing airlift transportation, tents, barriers and other logistical support for the Border Patrol.