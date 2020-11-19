63°F
Trump says advisers will detail ‘viable path to victory’ — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 8:09 am
 
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in ...
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Donald J. Trump for President campaign has scheduled a new conference for Thursday morning with the president tweeting about a major announcement in his bid to keep his presidency.

The president said in a tweet that the announcement would be about a “viable path to victory” in the election.

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York who represents Trump, and campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis are to speak at the 9 a.m. PST event the Republican National Committee headquarters, 301 First Street SE in Washington, D.C

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a lead in the election results that are nearing completion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

