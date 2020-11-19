Trump says advisers will detail ‘viable path to victory’ — WATCH LIVE

The Donald J. Trump for President campaign has scheduled a new conference for Thursday morning with the president tweeting about a major announcement.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Donald J. Trump for President campaign has scheduled a new conference for Thursday morning with the president tweeting about a major announcement in his bid to keep his presidency.

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

The president said in a tweet that the announcement would be about a “viable path to victory” in the election.

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York who represents Trump, and campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis are to speak at the 9 a.m. PST event the Republican National Committee headquarters, 301 First Street SE in Washington, D.C

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a lead in the election results that are nearing completion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.