Trump says government shutdown could last ‘months, a year’

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and other Congressional Republican leaders, after a meeting with Congressional leaders on border security, as the government shutdown continues Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House after meeting with lawmakers about border security, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Washington as Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and Vice President Mike Pence, listen. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House after a meeting with Congressional leaders on border security, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the White House in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after a meeting with Congressional leaders on border security, as the government shutdown continues Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., listen. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about border security in the Situation Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Washington. From left, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., Pelosi, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the press briefing room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, talks with reporters as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, after returning from a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he warned Democratic leaders that the partial government shutdown now in its 14th day could last for months, even a year.

During a hastily set up press conference in the Rose Garden, Trump also disclosed that he had tasked his staff and congressional leaders to put together a task force “to work throughout the weekend” negotiating a deal to fund border security and end the stalemate.

Trump said the two-hour meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was “productive” if “contentious.”

Trump met with the congressional leaders for the second time in three days amid an impasse over Trump’s funding demands for his proposed wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats emerged from the lengthy meeting to report little if any progress.

“We told the president we needed the government open. He resisted. In fact, he said he’d keep the government closed for a very long period of time, months or even years,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The meeting on the 14th day of the shutdown came after House Democrats muscled through legislation to fund the government but not Trump’s proposed wall. As the impasse over border funding dragged on, some GOP senators up for re-election in 2020 voiced discomfort.

But Trump dug in ahead of the meeting, writing in a letter to Congress, “Walls work. That’s why rich, powerful and successful people build them around their homes.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said even though the new Congress has convened since the last session at the White House, “the basic steps that are needed to end this unfortunate standoff really haven’t changed at all.”

McConnell has said measures approved by the House are non-starters on his side of the Capitol without the president’s support.

“Any viable compromise will need to carry the endorsement of the president before it receives a vote,” he said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said that if McConnell and Senate Republicans stay on the sidelines, “Trump can keep the government shutdown for a long time.”

“The president needs an intervention,” Schumer said. “And Senate Republicans are just the right ones to intervene.”

Adding to the unease are economic jitters as analysts warn of the risks of closures that are disrupting government operations across multiple departments and agencies at a time of other uncertainties in the stock market and foreign trade.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump and Senate Republicans should “take yes for an answer” and pass the legislation — without money for the wall — that the Senate approved on a voice vote last month.

“We’re not doing a wall. Does anyone have any doubt that we’re not doing a wall?” Pelosi said Thursday night.

