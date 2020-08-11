Trump says he was surprised by Harris selection by Biden

The president also noting her tough questioning of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s “a little surprised” that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that Harris “was very disrespectful to Joe Biden” during the Democratic primaries, and said “it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”

He’s also noting that Harris “did very poorly” when she ran for the nomination — she dropped out in December — and says, “That’s like a poll.”

Trump is trying to paint Harris as too far left, saying she wants to raise taxes, slash funds for the militarily and ban fracking. He’s also noting her tough questioning of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Trump says, “She was my No. 1 draft pick and we’ll see how she works out.”

Biden’s campaign announced his decision to pick Harris as his running mate earlier Tuesday.

Trump last month had said she would be “a fine choice.”