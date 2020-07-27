102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Trump says he won’t throw first pitch at Yankees game

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
July 26, 2020 - 5:58 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. “We will make it later in the season!” he promised.

Just three days ago, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he’d throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15. Trump made the announcement on Major League Baseball’s opening day Thursday as former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera watched from the briefing room.

After months of playing down its seriousness, Trump recently began starting to show the public that he is taking the virus seriously. He has resumed holding televised briefings about virus developments and last week canceled Republican convention events that had been set for late August in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

But on Saturday, the White House tweeted a photo of Trump and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre after they played golf at Trump’s private club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

With baseball teams playing in largely empty stadiums, Trump wouldn’t have had to contend with crowd reaction to his appearance at the Bronx stadium. Some of Trump’s previous appearances at major sporting events have drawn mixed responses.

But another issue could have been tricky for Trump, who has been very critical of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem before games.

The Yankees and the Washington Nationals took a knee before the season’s opening game last Thursday in Washington, then stood for the national anthem. New York also had two players kneel for the national anthem Saturday, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton. Both have said they will continue to kneel during the anthem throughout the season.

During an interview last Thursday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said he would take part in the prestigious tradition of throwing out the first pitch for the Yankees, but said he hoped players would stand during the national anthem.

“It’s great that baseball is back, and other sports are back. I hope everyone’s standing; I hope they’re not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I don’t like to see that,” Trump said.

Some New York City politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., had complained loudly about Trump throwing the Yankees’ first pitch.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
Nevada has deadliest week from COVID-19, worse may be in store
2
Clark County sees 786 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths
Clark County sees 786 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths
3
Emails show Jara, CCSD began planning school funds grab in April
Emails show Jara, CCSD began planning school funds grab in April
4
Up to 200K potentially fraudulent jobless claims filed in Nevada, report says
Up to 200K potentially fraudulent jobless claims filed in Nevada, report says
5
CCSD to use buses, cafeterias to distribute meals to students
CCSD to use buses, cafeterias to distribute meals to students
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Carriage with John Lewis’ body crosses Selma bridge
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Fraternity members sing in front of the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ser ...
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
By Kim Chandler The Associated Press

Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday — in the rural Alabama county where his story began — as a humble man who sprang from his family’s farm with a vision that “good trouble” could change the world.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package ne ...
Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump’s top aide met to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.