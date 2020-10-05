Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Medical Center tonight

On Twitter, President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 after approximately 72 hours at the facility after testing positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — On Twitter, President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 after approximately 72 hours at the facility after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump added.

That morning, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnaney announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was experiencing no symptoms.

Later the press office confirmed that Karoline Leavitt and Chad Gilmartin, two other press office staffers, tested positive as well.

In a statement, McEnany announced that she had been tested previously after spending time with White House aide Hope Hicks, who tested positive last week, but Monday for the first time, the results were positive.

McEnaney reiterated that she was unaware that Hicks had tested positive when she held her most recent briefing on Thursday morning. McEnany also said that she would “begin the quarantine process.”

Given that the press office has three cases, a source familiar with its working told the Review-Journal, it “will be taking extra precautions,” including advising personnel to telework.

McEnaney is one of a number of White House aides and associates who tested positive after traveling with the president and attending a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

The list of Trump associates who tested positive includes first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who coached Trump ahead of last week’s debate, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniels, GOP Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, and former adviser Kellyanne Conway.

McEnaney, 32, is Trump’s fourth press secretary. She took the podium on April 7, after serving as press secretary to the Trump campaign. She is married to Sean Gilmartin, a Tampa Bay Rays pitcher. The couple have an 11-month-old baby, Blake, whom McEnaney has brought to the White House.

