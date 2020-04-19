Trump says he’s ‘OK’ with Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada

President Donald Trump defended Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada, even as he voiced sympathy for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s criticism of the step.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown order for Nevada on Sunday, even as he voiced sympathy for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s complaint that it was “total insanity” to close the state’s businesses.

During a briefing of the president’s Coronavirus Task Force, the Las Vegas Review-Journal asked Trump his view of Goodman’s assertion that it was “total insanity” to shut down nonessential businesses in Nevada for the rest of April, as Sisolak ordered.

“Well, they shut one of my hotels down, too,” Trump replied, which he added is “a very big hotel.”

Trump said Sisolak took a severe step, but the president added, “I’m OK with it.”

“I can see both sides of it,” Trump said.

Asked about a rule that denies Payroll Protection Program loans to small casinos and gambling operations, Trump said “they’re looking at that” and would make a ruling next week.

