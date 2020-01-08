43°F
Politics and Government

Trump says no Americans harmed in Iranian missile attack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 5:19 am
 
Updated January 8, 2020 - 9:04 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Wednesday morning that “no Americans were harmed” in an Iranian missile strike against U.S. and coalition air bases in Iraq.

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mike Esper and other top members of his team, the president also said in a national address from the White House that Iran appeared to be “standing down” in the wake of the attack, suggesting that it was not immediately planning to escalate the conflict.

Trump connected the current standoff to his longstanding opposition to the Iran’s nuclear program, calling on NATO allies to abandon “the remnants of the Iranian nuclear deal” that he withdrew the U.S. from early in his presidency.

“As long as I’m president of the United States, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Speaking from the East Wing’s Grand Foyer, Trump said he would ask NATO to get more involved in the Middle East.

“America’s strength” both economic and military “is the best deterrent,” he said.

The statement was the president’s first public comment since Iran retaliated for the U.S. drone attack last week that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by striking two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces on Tuesday with more than 20 ballistic missiles.

Trump posted late Tuesday on Twitter, saying, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

Administration officials have said that his decision to order the drone attack that killed Soleimani was an appropriate but effective response to a Dec. 27 attack by an Iranian proxy that killed a U.S. contractor in Iraq. They also have indicated that Soleimani was plotting an attack to kill Americans, but have not provided details.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s said that “Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” in carrying out the ballistic missile attack on the two Iraqi bases — one in the northern Iraqi city in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

