82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump says serious trade negotiations with China to begin

By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville The Associated Press
August 26, 2019 - 3:52 am
 
Updated August 26, 2019 - 4:07 am

BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump, under pressure to scale back a U.S.-China trade war partly blamed for a global economic slowdown, claimed Monday that the two sides will begin serious negotiations soon.

Trump said his trade negotiators had received two “very good calls” from China Sunday. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said he didn’t know what Trump was talking about.

Trump’s optimistic comments about China came hours after he sent mixed messages on the tariff war. He at first seemed to express regret over escalating the trade dispute, but the White House later said Trump’s only regret was that he didn’t impose even higher tariffs on China.

On Monday, Trump claimed the Sunday evening conversations were a sign China is serious about making a deal.

“I think we’re going to have a deal, because now we’re dealing on proper terms. They understand and we understand,” Trump said as he met with Egypt’s president on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them where they really want to make a deal. And I think that’s a very positive step,” Trump added.

Trump declined to identify those involved in the most recent conversation or say whether he is in direct contact with President Xi Jinping. Trump added Monday that the two sides will begin ‘talking very seriously,” saying that after the calls he believes the Chinese “mean business.”

A Chinese delegation long had been expected to travel to Washington in September to continue talks and that remained the case after Trump’s escalation following China’s tariff announcement Friday.

Lack of clarity

It was unclear if Trump was referring to the previously scheduled talks next month or some other conversations.

The Chinese seemed to not know about any calls.

“I have not heard of the weekend calls mentioned by the United States,” said Geng Shuang a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry.

Trump’s optimistic comments about China came as he commented for the first time on the surprise appearance at the G-7 summit by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and as the international gathering put Trump’s differences with his counterparts on display.

World leaders had encouraged Trump all weekend to deescalate the conflict with China, he clashed with French President Emmanuel Macron over new France’s digital services tax, and he broke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in not forcefully condemning North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches.

But Trump on Monday claimed the reports of disagreements were overblown, starting with the Zarif visit.

Quiet Sunday

Uncharacteristically silent Sunday while Zarif was in France, Trump insisted that Macron had asked his “approval” before asking Zarif to attend, as he looks to lower tensions in the Persian Gulf. And Trump rejected the assertion by some allies that the invitation to Zarif was somehow an insult.

“I spoke to President Macron yesterday and I knew everything he was doing and I approved whatever he was doing and I thought it was fine,” Trump said of the Zarif talks. He said he thought it was too soon for he and Zarif to meet but wouldn’t say whether any Americans had been in contact with the Iranian. The Iranian government had said they would not meet with any Americans during the eight-hour visit to France.

Trump said there could soon be time for a meeting between himself and Iranian officials, but refused to lay out clear steps forward or say if he’d be willing to accede to a plan put forward by Macron to offer Iran some relief from crushing petroleum sanctions in exchange for restarting nuclear talks. He said of the Iran talks, “It’s all very new. They’re under a lot of financial stress.”

After a breakdown in talks this spring, Trump and Xi agreed in June to resume negotiations. But talks in Shanghai in July ended with no indication of progress. Negotiators talked by phone this month and are due to meet again in Washington next month.

Trump last week hiked tariffs on China after China taxed some U.S. imports in retaliation for a previous round of imports levied by Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points Friday as the latest escalation in the trade war rattled investors. The broad sell-off sent the S&P 500 to its fourth straight weekly loss.

Trump also “ordered” U.S. corporations to find alternatives to doing business in China and threatened to declare a national emergency to enforce it. Trump softened the threat Sunday, saying he would only consider it if China again responded with raising tariffs on American goods.

On Sunday, Trump seemed to express regret over the escalating trade war, which some analysts blame for signs of weakness in the U.S. and global economy.

But the White House later said Trump only regretted that he didn’t impose even higher tariffs on China.’

BIARRITZ, France — President Donald Trump says there’s been no resolution on the fate of scores of Islamic State group fighters in U.S. custody.

Trump says he’s raising the issue as he meets with leaders attending the Group of Seven summit in France.

He commented during a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The president says it’s unfair for the U.S. to pay to keep these fighters. He says many of them came from Europe — including Germany — and he wants Europe to take them back.

Merkel says her country has already taken in many immigrant families but says the European Union is committed to solving the issue.

Trump also says he hopes not to have to impose tariffs on imports of European autos and auto parts as he has threatened.

Next year at Trump’s resort?

Trump says his private golf resort near Miami is the likely venue for next year’s Group of Seven summit. He says no decision has been made, but claims no other venue under consideration matches what his resort — Trump National Doral — can offer.

This year’s G-7 summit is ending Monday in France and the U.S. is hosting the 2020 gathering of the seven nations.

Trump says the property, which is just minutes from the Miami airport, has a lot of acreage and properties that would allow delegations from each G-7 country to have its own building.

Macron didn’t surprise Trump

Trump says he wasn’t surprised when French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Biarritz in a bid to open talks meant on lowering tensions.

Trump says he did not want to get into when Macron talked to him about Zarif. He says: “He asked me. I don’t consider that disrespectful at all, especially when he asked me for approval.”

For several months, Macron has assumed a lead role in trying to save the 2015 nuclear accord, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

Trump had curtly told reporters he had “no comment” on Zarif’s presence. Officials said the White House was not aware in advance of the invitation to Zarif.

Trump’s comments come Monday as he meets with world leaders in France.

China trade update

Trump says serious negotiations with China will begin after the U.S. received two “very good calls” from Beijing.

The president says “we are going to start talking very seriously.” He says the Chinese want to make a deal and he thinks one will finally be reached.

Trump says he’ll say more about China later Monday.

He commented as he met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven world leader summit taking place in Biarritz, France.

Trump last week hiked tariffs on China after China taxed some U.S. imports in retaliation for a previous round of imports levied by Trump.

He says the Chinese now “mean business.”

Trump declined to say whether he has been speaking directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference that focused on climate during the ...
UN chief warns of ‘dramatic climate emergency’ facing world
The Associated Press

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that the world faces “a dramatic climate emergency.” He is urging leaders at a Sept. 23 summit in New York to agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than they promised in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk, clockwise from center front, Italian Prime Minis ...
Iranian envoy gets surprise G-7 invite from French leader
By Sylvie Corbet, Lori Hinnant and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump had not “set preconditions” on negotiations with Iran.

U.S President Donald Trump sits for lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, at the ...
Trump facing limits of go-it-alone stance at G-7 summit
By Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

The annual G-7 summit has historically been used to highlight common ground among the world’s leading democracies.

Prison bars. (Thinkstock)
Nevada corrections workers file for union recognition
By / RJ

Nevada corrections workers filed to be recognized as a union affiliated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the first group of state workers to take advantage of a new law that allows for collective bargaining.