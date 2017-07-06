Trump says to Poland, ‘America loves the Polish people’

An enthusiastic Polish crowd chanted President Donald Trump’s name and “USA USA USA” as the American president gave a valentine of a speech in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square by a memorial to the 1944 Polish Uprising.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Monday, July 3, 2017, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

HAMBURG — An enthusiastic Polish crowd chanted President Donald Trump’s name and “USA USA USA” as the American president gave a valentine of a speech in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square by a memorial to the 1944 Polish Uprising.

In one half hour, Trump essentially wrapped America in Polish history and likened the Poles’ resistance to the Nazis — most dramatically in a 63-day pitched battle that left more than 150,000 Poles dead and Warsaw a ruin — to America and the West’s fight against radical Islamist terrorism.

“Our defense is not just a commitment of money, it is a commitment of will,” Trump told the crowded square on a mostly sunny afternoon. After laying a wreath to the dead with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump hailed the heroism of Poles who gave their lives fighting German occupiers while “from the other side of the river, the Soviet armed forces stopped and waited.”

Framing the European Union as a federation that won’t stick up for traditional western values, Trump proclaimed, “The fundamental question of our time is whether the west has the will to survive.”

Trump also urged Russia “to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes — including Syria and Iran — and to instead join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself.”

Trump delivered an expected slap toward NATO nations that, unlike Poland, have missed the benchmark of spending more than two percent of their GDP on defense. That criticism was balanced with an unsolicited embrace of NATO’s mutual-defense clause, which Trump failed to endorse when he addressed NATO in Brussels.

“America loves Poland, and America loves the Polish people,” Trump said. The crowd returned the love.

It was a far different scene later in the day when Trump arrived in Hamburg, where columns of police tried to keep order as waves of protesters — some demonstrating their intent to commit violence by wearing black masks — hit the streets. Authorities expect as many as 100,000 protesters at the Group of 20 Summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is hosting the G-20 Summit, has made her differences with Trump on climate change, refugees and trade. “We are not going to paper over the differences but rather, we will call discord discord,” Merkel said last month.

Before his Warsaw address, Trump held a joint press conference with Duda. It was the first time he took press questions overseas. Trump used the occasion to call CNN “fake news” and chastise NBC for being almost as bad — even though his reality TV show, “The Apprentice,” made the network so much money.

Trump then looked to Duda and asked if the Polish president also had to deal with the same sort of media coverage. Duda appeared quite sympathetic.

The “fake news” detour began when Daily Mail reporter David Martosko asked Trump about the fallout from a controversial tweet the president had sent that showed him wrestling with a man whose head had been replaced with a CNN logo.

Martosko then asked Duda about his Law and Justice Party’s attempts to clamp down on press freedoms by “limiting who can cover the parliament.” (Last year the Law and Justice Party made such a proposal, but Duda abandoned the plan after public protests.)

Duda’s answer could have come straight from Trump’s “fake news” playbook. The Polish president accused a Polish TV station of not covering his visit to Croatia, “because this broadcaster does not like me as the president of Poland.”

Trump declined an opportunity to definitively declare that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. “I think it was Russia,” he said, but other countries also may have been involved.

Trump used the question to hit former President Barack Obama for failing to do more to combat foreign meddling when he was informed of it in August.

Trump added that media reports that 17 intelligence agencies were certain the Russians tried to interfere with the elections needed to run corrections. And he reminded the room that the intelligence community is not infallible. He harkened back to the intelligence community’s near certainty that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction under President George W. Bush. “Everybody was 100 percent sure,” Trump recalled. “Guess what? They were wrong.”

