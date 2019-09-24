88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released Wednesday

By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press
September 24, 2019 - 4:10 am
 
Updated September 24, 2019 - 11:45 am

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has directed the release on Wednesday of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call.

Trump tweets Tuesday that “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure.”

Trump’s reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

Said he’d do it again

Trump, in remarks to reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday, said he held up the aid to fight corruption and urge European nations to share in helping out Ukraine.

“I’d withhold again,” Trump said. “And I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine.” He named Germany and France as among the countries that should “put up money.”

The matter, which is now part of a whistleblower complaint, has sparked questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure a foreign country to help his own reelection prospects. Democrats are demanding more information about the whistleblower’s allegations, and several have for the first time raised the prospect of impeaching the president. They include a group of moderate House freshmen in competitive districts.

Pelosi huddles with caucus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment proceedings for months, was huddling with her caucus in a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon. Pelosi and her leadership team on the various oversight committees are considering bringing forward a resolution that would put the House on the record on this matter, according to a Democratic leadership aide unauthorized to discuss the private talks. The aide was granted anonymity.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he would seek a vote Tuesday in the Republican-controlled Senate on a resolution calling for the Trump administration to provide Congress with the whistleblower’s government complaint.

At issue is a summer phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy , in which Trump is said to have pushed for investigations into Biden and his son. In the days before that call, Trump ordered that aid to Ukraine be frozen, according to two people familiar with but not authorized to discuss private conversations. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump says he did nothing wrong

Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and has denied that any requests for help in procuring damaging information about the Bidens were tied to the aid freeze. Former Vice President Joe Biden is among the leading candidates in the Democratic presidential primary.

Trump has sought, without evidence, to implicate Biden and his son Hunter in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.

The United States began providing military aid to the government of Ukraine shortly after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. With Ukraine’s new president still grappling with separatist rebels in the east, the aid has long been viewed as a measure of Washington’s determination to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have urged the White House to be open about Trump’s actions. But with no new information from the administration forthcoming, more than a dozen Democrats, including some in House leadership, added their names to those calling for impeachment proceedings.

7 freshmen pen op-end

Seven House freshmen, who include a former Navy pilot, soldiers, officers and intelligence analysts, wrote in a joint op-ed that the allegations against Trump “are stunning, both in the national security threat they pose and the potential corruption they represent.”

“These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect. We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government. And that is what we intend to do,” the lawmakers wrote in The Washington Post. The lawmakers are Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

The president has acknowledged the phone call with Ukraine’s president, but denies using the aid package as leverage to get his assistance investigating Biden and his son.

Transcript still not available

Lawmakers are demanding details of the complaint, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to share that information, citing presidential privilege. He is set to testify Thursday before the House.

“Let’s see the transcript,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, about Trump’s call with the Ukraine president.

Trump said Monday that foreign leaders should feel free to speak frankly with an American president without fear that the details of their conversations will later be disclosed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, ...
Senate Republican allies to give OK to $5B wall request, source says
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s Republican allies controlling the Senate are awarding him with his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles (322 kilometers) of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani President Ashraf Ghani at the Int ...
Democrats press for whistleblower complaint details, impeachment
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Congressional Democrats on Monday pressed their demands for full disclosure of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump and intensified their calls for impeachment. Trump insisted anew he did nothing wrong.

In an Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice Pre ...
Hunter Biden said he didn’t use influence with father in Ukraine unrest
By Stephen Braun and Lynn Berry The Associated Press

In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at ...
Trump to face questions about Ukraine, Iran, allies during 3-day UN visit
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.

Members of the Joint List Ayman Odeh, center, speaks to the press in the presence of Ahmad Tibi ...
Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for prime minister
By Aron Heller The Associated Press

It will be up to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to decide which candidate should be given the chance to form a coalition government and serve as prime minister.