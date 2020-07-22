106°F
Politics and Government

Trump scheduled to deliver update on coronavirus

The Associated Press
July 22, 2020 - 2:09 pm
 

President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to again deliver remarks and updates on the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, in his first update on the pandemic in months, the president was asked if wearing a mask is “patriotic,” as he tweeted this week, why didn’t he wear one more frequently?

“Well, I do actually do it when I need. I mean, I carry the mask,” Trump responded. He reached into his suit jacket pocket and produced his for the cameras: navy blue, with a presidential seal.

“I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way: Anything that potentially can help, and that certainly can potentially help, is a good thing. I have no problem. I carry it, I wear it … and I’ll continue,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention in local enforcement as he runs for re-election under a “law-and-order” mantle.

