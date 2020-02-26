Trump seeks to calm nation in briefing on coronavirus threat — LIVESTREAM

The president will address the nation today from the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON — Amid criticism from Republicans and Democrats of the Trump administration’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump will seek to quell public health concerns and market jitters in a news conference on Wednesday.

The president will address the nation at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) from the White House.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 14 confirmed cases of the COVID 19 disease caused by the new coronavirus in the United States. There have been no reported deaths in the U. S. or among U.S. citizens.

But with the outbreak spreading to Iran, South Korea, Italy and other European nations and the international death toll surpassing 2,700, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday, “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

By close of day, the stock market slid for a third day in a row, albeit more less than on Monday and Tuesday, when Trump’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told CNBC that the coronavirus is a “human tragedy” but need not be an “economic tragedy.”

Earlier in the day, former New York Mayor posted an ad titled, “Pandemic,” that stated, “Health experts warn the U.S. is unprepared. Managing a crisis is what Mike Bloomberg does.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer belittled Trump’s request for $2.5 billion to fight the new virus as “too little too late,” and proposed instead $8.5 billion in emergency funds.

“I see that Chuck Schumer criticized that,” Trump said of his request for an additional $1.5 billion to fight the disease from New Delhi during his two-day trek to India. “He thought that it should be more. And if I gave more, he’d say it should be less.”

Ahead of his remarks, Trump blamed the Media “Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN for making the coronavirus look worse than it is and panicking markets” and slammed Democrats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

