Trump sees hope in ‘aggressive strategy’ to curtail coronavirus

President Donald Trump is bemoaning the “horrible” number of Americans who have died due to the coronavirus, while pointing to signs of hope.

The president spoke during an early Good Friday briefing by the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump says “in the midst of grief and pain” the country is seeing “clear signs that our aggressive strategy” is working. That includes a decrease in hospital admissions in some places.

Trump’s comments come on the same day as Johns Hopkins University’s worldwide death toll hit 100,000.

Trump, who is now weighing when to reopen the country’s economy, is pointing to models that are now forecasting U.S. death rates far lower than originally estimated.

He says, “We’re saving so many lives compared to what it could have been.”

But experts warn that reopening the country too soon could cause a devastating new spike in infections.

On Twitter, the president lashed out at conservatives who have urged him to cede the podium to Vice President Mike Pence and medical professionals on the task force and spend less time talking at the daily briefings. Trump dismissed them as “RINO’s” or Republicans in Name Only.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

