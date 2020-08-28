Trump set to accept Republican nomination from White House — WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump is scheduled Thursday to accept the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term as president on the fourth and final night of the party’s convention.

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled Thursday to accept the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term as president on the fourth and final night of the party’s convention.

Trump was set to speak from the White House, a choice triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that turned both parties’ quadrennial conventions into mostly-online broadcasts rather than raucous, cheering crowds packed into arenas or stadiums.

The president is expected to attack his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as tout Trump’s plan to help restore the economic and fight the coronavirus at the same time.

.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.