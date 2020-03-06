Trump signs $8.3B emergency spending bill to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump listens during a FOX News Channel town hall at the Scranton Cultural Center, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Scranton, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed the $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency spending bill Friday morning before traveling to Tennessee to survey damage from a tornado that killed at least 24 people.

Trump told reporters at the signing ceremony that the White House had rescheduled a stop in Atlanta at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has been cancelled because of concern that an official at the CDC might be infected with the new coronavirus that has spread around the globe. Trump said “the test came out negative.”

More news about coronavirus Read here

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed that the CDC stop initially was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” pending test results of a CDC official. “Thankfully,” Grisham added, the female CDC staffer tested negative and the visit was back on schedule, sandwiched between the Tennessee event and Air Force One’s flight to Florida, where Trump planned to spend the weekend at his “winter White House,” the Mar-a-Lago resort.

As the president signed the bill in the Diplomatic Room before a small group of reporters, he said, “We’re doing very well. But it’s an unforeseen problem. … (It) came out of nowhere but we’re taking care of it.”

On Thursday at a town hall meeting held in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and hosted on Fox News, Trump argued that good job approval numbers in recent polls showed that he handled the early stages of the coronavirus well. He also credited his decision to restrict travelers from China as the virus began to spread for keeping the number of COVID-19 cases down.

The Trump campaign has no Keep America Great rallies scheduled in the coming days, although the president is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting in Las Vegas on March 14.

On Monday, Trump said that his rallies are “very safe.” Asked if he thought it appropriate to hold rallies during a public health crisis, Trump responded, “Well, these were set up a long time ago. And others are. I mean, you could ask that to the Democrats because they’re having a lot of rallies.”

Erin Perrine, the campaign’s deputy communications director, told the Review-Journal, “We don’t just do rallies. We will announce rallies when we are ready to do so. President Trump had a town hall last night, a fundraiser tonight, and we have loads of campaign events on the event schedule on the website.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Adelson is on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.