Trump signs executive order to end family separations at border

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending an administration practice of separating undocumented immigrant parents and their children apprehended at the border.
“We are keeping families together,” Trump announced in signing the order.
The order would allow the Department of Homeland Security to detain families together pending the outcome of criminal charges filed against adults crossing into the country illegally. Toward that end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will ask a federal court in California to extend the maximum detention period for undocumented children beyond a court-ordered cap of 20 days.
Critics were not mollified by the order. On a conference call with reporters, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., called the new plan “handcuffs for all,” while Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., derided the outcome as “baby jail.”
Trump said he shared the feelings voiced by many Americans over the separation of parents and children.
“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” the president said, adding that his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, who also serves as a White House adviser, both had similar concerns.
But Trump said the order would keep in place the “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration that led to parents and children being separated, indicating that authorities will continue to charge all undocumented adults apprehended at the border.
Signing the executive order was a rare capitulation for Trump. The president and other administration officials had argued that they were merely enforcing the law and that Congress needed to act to defuse the escalating border crisis.
Trump described his situation this way: If you are weak, he said, “the country’s going to be overrun by millions of people, and if you’re strong, you don’t have a heart.”
As he pulled back, the president blamed Democrats for not dealing with Republicans and really wanting to “have open borders.”
Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, responded that “if the president thinks placing families in jail indefinitely is what people have been asking for, he is grossly mistaken.”
Jim Dean, chairman of the liberal political action committee Democracy for America, called the episode “one of the vilest, politically craven moves we’ve seen in the history of American politics.”
Trump also announced that he had decided to cancel the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because “it just doesn’t feel right.”
Some observers had begun to refer to the forced separations as Trump’s Katrina — a reference to the 2005 Category 5 hurricane that flooded New Orleans, left more than 1,800 dead, and politically damaged President George W. Bush.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
