Trump signs executive order to end family separations at border

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. From left, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Trump, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. From left, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Trump, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building in Phoenix, Monday, June 18, 2018. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

A crowd fills the Legacy Room at City Hall as Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference opposing the proposal to place immigrant children separated from their parents at the border in a facility just east of downtown, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference opposing a proposal to place immigrant children separated from their parents at the border in a facility just east of downtown, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speak to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, June 18, 2018. Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to the U.S. under a zero-tolerance policy where everyone caught crossing illegally is prosecuted. (Eric Gay/AP)

Protesters stand outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

U.S. Border Patrol agents watch as they take photos and video of the crowd protesting outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Protesters stand outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in San Diego, Calif. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Brownsville, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows part of a shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Brownsville, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families shows beds at the shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Tornillo, Texas. (HHS' Administration for Children and Families via AP)

This undated photo provided by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families shows the shelter used to house unaccompanied foreign children in Tornillo, Texas. (HHS’ Administration for Children and Families via AP)

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to keep families together at the border, but says that the 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Standing behind Trump are Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending an administration practice of separating undocumented immigrant parents and their children apprehended at the border.

“We are keeping families together,” Trump announced in signing the order.

The order would allow the Department of Homeland Security to detain families together pending the outcome of criminal charges filed against adults crossing into the country illegally. Toward that end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will ask a federal court in California to extend the maximum detention period for undocumented children beyond a court-ordered cap of 20 days.

Critics were not mollified by the order. On a conference call with reporters, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., called the new plan “handcuffs for all,” while Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., derided the outcome as “baby jail.”

Trump said he shared the feelings voiced by many Americans over the separation of parents and children.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” the president said, adding that his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, who also serves as a White House adviser, both had similar concerns.

But Trump said the order would keep in place the “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration that led to parents and children being separated, indicating that authorities will continue to charge all undocumented adults apprehended at the border.

Signing the executive order was a rare capitulation for Trump. The president and other administration officials had argued that they were merely enforcing the law and that Congress needed to act to defuse the escalating border crisis.

Trump described his situation this way: If you are weak, he said, “the country’s going to be overrun by millions of people, and if you’re strong, you don’t have a heart.”

As he pulled back, the president blamed Democrats for not dealing with Republicans and really wanting to “have open borders.”

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, responded that “if the president thinks placing families in jail indefinitely is what people have been asking for, he is grossly mistaken.”

Jim Dean, chairman of the liberal political action committee Democracy for America, called the episode “one of the vilest, politically craven moves we’ve seen in the history of American politics.”

Trump also announced that he had decided to cancel the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because “it just doesn’t feel right.”

Some observers had begun to refer to the forced separations as Trump’s Katrina — a reference to the 2005 Category 5 hurricane that flooded New Orleans, left more than 1,800 dead, and politically damaged President George W. Bush.

