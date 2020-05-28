Trump signs executive order to ‘regulate’ Twitter

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to curb social media, two days after Twitter fact-checked two of his tweets.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the New York Post as speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“My executive order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield, that’s a big deal,” Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office with Attorney General William Barr standing at his side.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Barr accused social media giants of engaging in “bait and switch” tactics that let them build their empires as neutral platforms only to act as “publishers” when they had a stronghold of power.

But ACLU senior legislative counsel Kate Ruane responded, “Much as he might wish otherwise, Donald Trump is not president of Twitter. This order, if issued, would be a blatant and unconstitutional threat to punish social media companies that displease the president.”

