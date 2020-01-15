Trump signs ‘Phase One’ of trade deal with China

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed phase one of a trade deal at the White House Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks as President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, listen in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington, before they sign a trade agreement. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross arrives to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to attend a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing, Sunday, June 3, 2018. ( (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump acknowledges Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, before signing a trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed Phase One of a landmark trade deal between the United States and People’s Republic of China Thursday morning.

Trump credited negotiations that were “tough, honest, open and respectful” for resulting in a moment too long in the making.

Earlier chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that the pact is proof that tariffs work as a negotiating tool. “Tough tariffs brought us to the negotiating table,” he said.

When the White House announced the deal on Dec. 13, Kudlow had anticipated a “ministerial signing” with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Liu. In answer to a Trump query, Lighthizer offered that the negotiations were “tougher” than he had anticipated.

Instead Trump and the lead Chinese negotiator met in an East Room packed with elected officials and dignitaries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly hit 29,000 points before the signing ceremony.

Provisions on stealing intellectual property

The deal includes provisions to deal with “trade secret misappropriation” — also known as stealing intellectual property — as well as criminal penalties for violators.

It also includes language to end forced technology transfer and resolve pharmaceutical patent disputes.

The ceremony occurred ahead of an expected House vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of her choice of seven impeachment managers. “They have a hoax going on over there so let’s take care of it,” Trump said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden panned the document before it was signed.

“China is the big winner of Trump’s ‘phase-one’ trade deal with Beijing. True to form, Trump is getting precious little in return for the significant pain and uncertainty he has imposed on our economy, farmers, and worker,” Biden said in a statement.

Among notables in the room were former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs and Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, who got a shout out from the president.

