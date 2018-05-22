Trump, South Korean president meet over North Korea summit

President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Tuesday at the White House amid rumors that the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un may not happen.

President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, waves as he is welcomed by President Donald Trump to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Tuesday afternoon at the White House amid rumors that the pending Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un on June 12 may not happen.

Moon arrived by car shortly before noon and met with Trump in the Oval Office before a working lunch.

Signals on whether the meeting between Trump and Kim will come off as planned have been mixed.

South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eli-yong told reporters Monday there was a “99.9 percent chance” the summit, but Trump answered reporter’s shouted questions on Tuesday by saying, “It may not work out for June 12.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

