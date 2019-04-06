Trump speaks at Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump is speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting at The Venetian.

The president is likely to return to a theme he has been road-testing for the 2020 campaign – that after the midterm elections, a young rump of progressives has been working to turn the Democratic party against Israel and that party leaders have become shy about denouncing the stray anti-Semitic comment.

Republicans saw an opening with the election of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim and Somali immigrant who has suggested congressional support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins” and derided supporters of Israel for having an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Democrats were ready to censure her in a resolution, but then they pulled back from calling out Omar by name.

Then the liberal group Moveon.org called on Democratic presidential hopefuls to boycott a Washington meeting of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, because AIPAC employs “anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric,” and afterward for various reasons, no Democratic presidential candidate participated.

Vice President Mike Pence, who will address the RJC in the afternoon, is likely to bring up the so-called AIPAC boycott.

At the same time, Trump can boast that his actions as president have prompted the RJC to name him “the most pro-Israel president ever.”

Just last month, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the contested Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and the State Department switched from calling the area “Israeli-occupied” to “Israeli-controlled.”

Last year, Trump did what past presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush promised to do, but never delivered, when he moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Even before he headed for The Venetian, Democrats released statements that took on the Republican president.

“The last time Donald Trump came to our state, he promised to oppose the unsafe, unsound storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement. “He turned his back on Nevadans by including funding for his doomed project in his budget.”

Titus also slammed Trump for not keeping his promises. “He said Mexico would pay for the wall and instead he stole from troops at our nearby military bases to pay for his fake emergency” – a reference to Trump’s move to transfer funds from the military budget to fund construction of the border wall.

Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Friday night, after he visited the U.S. Mexico border in Calexico, spoke to GOP lawmakers and immigration enforcement officials, and held a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. He plans to return to Washington after his speech to the RJC.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo. The Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in April is scheduled to take place at The Venetian and Palazzo, and Adelson is on the group’s board of directors.

