Trump speaks at Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas — VIDEO

President Donald J. Trump addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition during the RJC's Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Donald Trump touched on Israel, border security and health care among other topics during an hourlong speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting Saturday at The Venetian.

At 11:45 a.m., Trump entered the stage to the music of “God Bless the USA.”

“Shabbat Shalom” the president said.

Protesters seated in the room began chanting, after the president as he took the stage. The crowd responded with chants of and Chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” as security escorted the protesters out.

Trump saluted “my good friends” Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, who were seated in the front row, noting, “Last year it was my honor to award Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

He also gave shoutouts to U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Jason Greenblatt and and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are working on Middle East Peace Plan.

Trump returned to a theme he has been road-testing for the 2020 campaign – that after the midterm elections, a young rump of progressives has been working to turn the Democratic party against Israel and that party leaders have become shy about denouncing the stray anti-Semitic comment. Early in his speech, he alluded to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her controversial tweets related to Israel.

Republicans earlier this year saw an opening with the election of Omar, a Muslim and Somali immigrant who has suggested congressional support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins” and derided supporters of Israel for having an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Democrats were ready to censure her in a resolution, but then they pulled back from calling out Omar by name.

Then the liberal group Moveon.org called on Democratic presidential hopefuls to boycott a Washington meeting of the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, because AIPAC employs “anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric,” and afterward for various reasons, no Democratic presidential candidate participated.

Later in the speech, the president laid into the Democratic Party.

“They’ve become the party of high taxes, open borders, late-term abortions, crime, witch hunts, and delusions,” he said. “And now the Democrats have even allowed the terrible scourge of anti-Semitism to take root in their party and in their country.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who will address the RJC in the afternoon, is likely to bring up the so-called AIPAC boycott.

At the same time, Trump boasted that his actions as president have prompted the RJC to name him “the most pro-Israel president ever.”

Last month, Trump recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the contested Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and the State Department switched from calling the area “Israeli-occupied” to “Israeli-controlled.”

Trump reminded the audience that last year he did what past presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush promised to do, but never delivered, when he moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. “Because unlike other presidents, I keep my promises,” he said to cheers.

The president also touched on familiar subjects including health care and immigration. “To confront this border crisis, I declared a national emergency,” he told the crowd.

Trump touted the move and progress on his promised wall. “We will have hundreds of miles before the end of next year,” he said.

He noted he traveled to Calexico, California, to the border and saw a section of new 30-foot-tall slatted wall Friday. “Beautiful wall. It looks great. Walls build good neighbors,” he said.

Trump also mentioned his threat of closing the southern border, but said Mexico is now taking steps to apprehend people on their southern border.

Before Trump headed for The Venetian on Saturday morning, Democrats released statements that took on the Republican president.

“The last time Donald Trump came to our state, he promised to oppose the unsafe, unsound storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement. “He turned his back on Nevadans by including funding for his doomed project in his budget.”

Titus also slammed Trump for not keeping his promises. “He said Mexico would pay for the wall and instead he stole from troops at our nearby military bases to pay for his fake emergency” – a reference to Trump’s move to transfer funds from the military budget to fund construction of the border wall.

Trump arrived in Las Vegas on Friday night, after he visited the U.S. Mexico border in Calexico, spoke to GOP lawmakers and immigration enforcement officials, and held a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. He plans to return to Washington after his speech to the RJC.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo. The Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in April is scheduled to take place at The Venetian and Palazzo, and Adelson is on the group’s board of directors.

