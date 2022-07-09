104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Trump speaks during GOP rally at Treasure Island — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2022 - 6:36 pm
 
President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Treasure Isl ...
President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Treasure Island in September 2020 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Treasure Island on Friday afternoon alongside statewide candidates Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.

The event is hosted by Trump’s super PAC and centers on the “America First Agenda” policy campaign.

Laxalt and Lombardo will feature in a panel discussion at 5 p.m. and Trump will speak at 5:30 p.m.

Laxalt, a former state attorney general, is running against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, is taking on Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump to stump for Laxalt, Lombardo Friday in Las Vegas
Trump to stump for Laxalt, Lombardo Friday in Las Vegas
2
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
3
Health District reports 5th probable monkeypox case
Health District reports 5th probable monkeypox case
4
CCSD trustee defends donation to anti-abortion pregnancy center
CCSD trustee defends donation to anti-abortion pregnancy center
5
District Judge Michael Villani announces retirement
District Judge Michael Villani announces retirement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Child care services in Nevada getting a $50M boost
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The money will go to set up the Nevada Child Care Fund, which will be used to help cover child care co-pays for families using state-subsidized child care programs.