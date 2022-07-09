Trump speaks during GOP rally at Treasure Island — WATCH LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at the Treasure Island after a roundtable discussion with U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo.

President Donald Trump participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Treasure Island in September 2020 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Treasure Island on Friday afternoon alongside statewide candidates Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.

The event is hosted by Trump’s super PAC and centers on the “America First Agenda” policy campaign.

Laxalt and Lombardo will feature in a panel discussion at 5 p.m. and Trump will speak at 5:30 p.m.

Laxalt, a former state attorney general, is running against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, is taking on Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November election.

