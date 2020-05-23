82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump succeeds in remaking federal judiciary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2020 - 2:55 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Within an hour of the news that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly in February 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate would not vote on whomever President Barack Obama picked to replace the fallen conservative lion.

“The American people should have a say in the court’s direction” by choosing a side in the presidential election in November, McConnell said. “It is a president’s constitutional right to nominate a Supreme Court justice, and it is the Senate’s constitutional right to act as a check on the president and withhold its consent.”

Some four years later, some things have changed and others have not.

One thing that has changed is that McConnell has said that if a Supreme Court vacancy opens this year, he’ll work to fill it before the voters speak in November.

Another change: Donald Trump won the White House in 2016. The newly installed executive wasted no time making good on his promise to nominate solid conservatives to the high court. He delivered on that pledge when he successfully nominated Neil Gorsuch, then Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court.

One thing that has not changed: Beltway Democrats are enraged at Republicans’ ability to leverage their power to fill the nation’s benches with like-minded jurists. And given the GOP’s hold on the Senate and White House through 2020, they are jittery about the health of the four Supreme Court justices nominated by Democrats.

Winning over conservatives

In 2016, Trump understood the best way to win over reluctant Republicans would be to assure them that he would restore the top court’s 5-4 conservative majority with justices who would be reliable votes in the decades to come. That’s why he released the names of potential Supreme Court justices during the campaign.

For 2020, Trump has another selling point: In addition to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, he’s appointed 202 new federal District Court judges and 51 new appellate judges, according to Carrie Severino of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network.

It is the fruit of a concerted effort. Trump’s 51 appellate judges were confirmed at a rate nearly twice as fast as Obama’s, who appointed 55 appellate judges over eight years.

But as Severino sees it, the right had to mobilize in order to correct liberal judges “who are functioning more as politicians,” writing laws instead of interpreting them.

To the right, it’s a matter of survival. “Time and time again, you’ve seen Democratic-appointed federal judges being liberal activists in black robes rather than following the Constitution,” a senior administration official told the Review-Journal.

“They’re trying to consolidate political power through the judiciary that they don’t think they’ll be able to retain at the ballot box,” said Sam Berger of the Center for American Progress.

Court packing, slow-walking

Berger called the joint Trump-McConnell effort “a court packing plan” — a play on the term used for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s bid to expand the Supreme Court in order to create a pro-New Deal majority. The cooperation has successfully moved “hard-right ideologues” onto benches across the land. It is a feat that would not have been possible if McConnell had not delayed votes on open court seats.

Toward the end of Obama’s time in the Oval Office, noted University of Virginia law professor Saikrishna Prakash, McConnell engaged in “slow-walking” Obama’s court picks.

Slow-walking is a common exercise among partisans who want to stop a president from the other party from installing as many like-minded appellate and federal judges as possible on the bench toward the last years of a president’s term.

It’s a practice McConnell extended to the Supreme Court when Scalia died in 2016.

A month after McConnell announced the Senate would not vote on Obama’s unknown pick, Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and a former federal prosecutor, as a moderate alternative to a more progressive figure likely to be nominated if, as expected, Hillary Clinton won in November.

As a senator, Obama voted against Chief Justice John Roberts and supported an unsuccessful filibuster to thwart the confirmation of Justice Samuel Alito.

Nonetheless, when he introduced Garland in the Rose Garden, Obama said, “I simply ask Republicans in the Senate to give him a fair hearing, and then an up or down vote. If you don’t, then it will not only be an abdication of the Senate’s constitutional duty, it will indicate a process for nominating and confirming judges that is beyond repair. It will mean everything is subject to the most partisan of politics — everything.”

It’s highly unlikely that the Senate, with its 54-46 GOP majority at the time, would have confirmed Garland if there had been a floor vote on the Obama nominee, as Garland’s ascension would have shifted the Supreme Court’s balance from majority conservative justices to majority liberal justices.

But Democrats could have used a confirmation battle to apply pressure on GOP senators running for re-election.

The end result, as the Center for American Progress’ Berger succinctly put it, “Merrick Garland is still a judge and not a justice.”

“As a matter of the original Constitution, I think Obama had it right and the Democrats had it right,” Prakash told the Review-Journal, because the Senate has an obligation to present its views to a president. But “the problem was they didn’t really believe what they said,” he said.

Indeed, Republicans had unearthed a 1992 quote uttered by former Vice President Joe Biden when he was in the Senate – that then-President George H.W. Bush should not nominate a Supreme Court justice if a vacancy occurred before the election. Such a vacancy never occurred, however, so Biden’s remark was never put into practice.

Might makes right

Perhaps the lesson is that each party will do what it needs to keep or gain judgeships. It’s not a matter of right and wrong as much as might making right.

Promptly after taking the oath of office, Trump was able to nominate the highly credentialed Gorsuch, a favorite of the right-leaning Federalist Society, to the Scalia seat.

In retaliation for Garland, Democrats voted to block Gorsuch’s confirmation with a filibuster — a maneuver that required a supermajority of 60 votes to confirm Gorsuch.

McConnell struck back by exercising what Republicans called “the nuclear option.” The Senate voted along party lines — 52-48 — to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court justices. Three Democrats from Trump-voting states then crossed party lines to put Gorsuch on the top court.

In ending the filibuster, Republicans argued that they simply were taking to its logical conclusion a 2013 rules change made under then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who answered GOP obstruction by eliminating the filibuster for administration and judicial offices, but not Supreme Court nominees.

If Trump wins re-election in 2020 and Democrats take the Senate, Prakash offered, Senate Democrats “could very well do to Trump what Republicans did to Obama.” That is, more “slow-walking,” this go-round of GOP judicial candidates.

The tit-for-tat escalation in eliminating rules that accommodate the minority party won’t end here.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has argued that the filibuster must go for legislation as well, because a gun-control bill cannot be passed by a supermajority.

But it is in federal courtrooms where Trump may have made a more lasting impression. There were 112 federal judicial vacancies when Trump took the oath of office.

Trump had done nearly as much to shape courts in three years as former President Barack Obama did in eight years, wrote Ian Millhiser for the left-leaning Vox. Trump’s picks are “based solely on objective legal credentials, the average Trump appointee has a far more impressive resume than any past presidents’ nominees,” he wrote.

The pool of active and senior judges is now more than 1,000. Because the average age of Trump’s 200-plus judges is younger than 50, even if a Democrat wins the White House, it will be years, perhaps decades, before the influence of Trump’s judges wanes.

Another tool in the bench wars: blue slips. By tradition, Senators have returned blue slips on circuit court nominees to signal their support for a nomination. The practice encouraged presidents to pick more moderate nominees acceptable to senators on both sides of the aisle.

In 2012, for example, Reid nominated then-state District Judge Elissa Cadish to the federal bench. But then-Sen. Dean Heller refused to sign the blue slip, citing her position on a gun-control survey. Then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., would not hold a vote because of Heller’s missing signature.

But in 2017, then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said he would put nominees to a vote even if they did not have blue slips, another break with Senate tradition.

Last year, the Senate approved Lawrence VanDyke with 51 votes to a seat on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals even though neither of Nevada’s two Democratic senators — Catherine Cortez Masto or Jacky Rosen – returned his blue slip. The former solicitor general of both Nevada and Montana received a “not qualified” rating by the American Bar Association.

Severino, who went to Harvard Law School with VanDyke, said “you couldn’t ask for a better lawyer or a man of more exemplary character.”

Changing the balance

Trump’s picks already have moved the balance of power in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, known on the right as the “nutty Ninth,” because of a history of liberal rulings. Democrats had enjoyed an 11-judge edge in the circuit, but now it has 16 active judges nominated by Democrats and 13 active judges nominated by Republicans.

Many decisions issued by the 9th Circuit are written by three-judge panels. With a more ideologically balanced makeup, Severino predicted fewer decisions destined to be overturned by the Supreme Court and fewer nationwide injunctions that expand a ruling by one judge or three-judge panel that apply to the entire country.

In February, a federal judge in North Carolina blocked a Trump policy that makes it harder for undocumented immigrants to stay in the country after their legal status runs out. That same month, two judges on the 9th Circuit blocked Trump’s asylum rules on the grounds that the rules do harm outside the circuit.

Some Supreme Court justices have voiced their issues with the practice. “By their nature, universal injunctions tend to force judges into making rushed, high-stakes, low-information decisions,” Gorsuch and Justice Clarence Thomas opined recently.

“The one thing that’s really changed but comes into sharper focus is just how central confirming judges is over everything else, including responding to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Berger noted.

As proof Berger noted that the Senate continues to work on judge confirmations as COVID-19 has brought death and high unemployment rates. “Rather than considering bills to help people, they’re spending their time trying to confirm judges. And it’s pretty shocking when you think about it,” Berger said.

That was then

As for current Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., he has changed his mind about giving the voters a chance to chime in on a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year. In 2016, he said he was for it.

Graham told “Full Court Press” host Greta Van Susteren recently, “Merrick Garland was a different situation. You had the president of one party nominating, and you had the Senate in the hands of the other party. A situation where you’ve got them both would be different. I don’t want to speculate, but I think appointing judges is a high priority for me in 2020.”

While think-tank scholars talk about the need for apolitical judges, Trump showed his disdain for the notion when he dismissed a ruling against his asylum restrictions as the work of an “Obama judge.”

Chief Justice John Roberts countered, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best” to do right by those who appear before them.

Practically no one else in Washington believes that.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says
Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says
2
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
3
Sisolak: Face coverings not mandated to avoid rebellion
Sisolak: Face coverings not mandated to avoid rebellion
4
Henderson residents start petition to block hockey arena
Henderson residents start petition to block hockey arena
5
Nevada gig workers unable to file weekly unemployment claims
Nevada gig workers unable to file weekly unemployment claims
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
THE LATEST
In a May 11, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coron ...
Trump lashing out when scientific findings contradict him
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Twice this week, Trump has not only dismissed the findings of studies but suggested — without evidence — that their authors were motivated by politics and out to undermine his efforts to roll back coronavirus restrictions.