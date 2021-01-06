59°F
Politics and Government

Trump supporters rally outside federal courthouse in Las Vegas

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Protesters in a pro-Trump car parade outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las V ...
Protesters in a pro-Trump car parade outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon in front of the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas.

The protesters, backers of President Donald Trump’s contention decrying what he has described as voter fraud in the 2020 election, waved American flags and banners supporting the president.

Unlike the protest in Washington, D.C., where protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a session aimed at certifying the Electoral College results, there were no immediate reports of violence in the Las Vegas event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Sources: Judge Merrick Garland to be nominated for attorney general
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Oval Office before President Donald Trump departs t ...
Loyal VP Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence finds himself in the most precarious position of his tenure as he prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes, the last front in Trump’s futile attempts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.