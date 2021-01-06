Trump supporters rally outside federal courthouse in Las Vegas

A large crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon in front of the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Pro-Trump protesters, including Michael Caruso and his wife Ursula Arbaiza of Las Vegas rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The protesters, backers of President Donald Trump’s contention decrying what he has described as voter fraud in the 2020 election, waved American flags and banners supporting the president.

Unlike the protest in Washington, D.C., where protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a session aimed at certifying the Electoral College results, there were no immediate reports of violence in the Las Vegas event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

