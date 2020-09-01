Trump takes part in safety roundtable in Kenosha

President Donald Trump is diving headfirst into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump talks with John Rode of Rode's Camera Shop as he speaks with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, during a tour of an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump tours an area Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump's caravan passes the street where Jacob Blake was shot Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

President Donald Trump listens to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth at the emergency operations center at Mary D. Bradford High School, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Background at center is Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters of both President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters clash in a park outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump is meeting today with law enforcement officers at a local high school as part of his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The city saw unrest after a police officer shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. A 17-year-old has been charged with killing two demonstrators on Aug. 25. Trump has suggested he was acting in self-defense.

Trump is trying to portray himself as a friend of police and to place Democrats on the defensive. He says he came to thank law enforcement and decried property destruction during last week’s protests, saying, “You don’t have a democracy when then happens.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has accused Trump of causing divisions that have ignited violence.

Before meeting with law enforcement, Trump stopped at a burned-out store where the smell of smoke still hung in the air. He remarked that the store had been there for 109 years and that “we’re going to help them a lot.”

Protests

The city has been riven by protests since the shooting of Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police. On the eve of his visit, Trump defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week and accused Democrat Joe Biden of siding with “anarchists” and “rioters” in the unrest.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, who deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations in response to the Blake shooting, pleaded with Trump to stay away for fear of straining tensions further. The White House said the president was expected to meet with law enforcement and tour “property affected by recent riots.”

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote in a letter to Trump. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

Trump, claiming the mantle of the “law and order” candidate, is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe. Biden, in turn, has assailed him over the deadly protests that have sprung up on his watch.