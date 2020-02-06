Trump takes victory lap in speech after impeachment acquittal

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted" as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Exulting in his impeachment acquittal, President Donald Trump took a scorched-earth victory lap Thursday, unleashing his fury against those who tried to remove him from office while looking ahead to his reelection campaign.

Trump, speaking to a room full of supporters at the White House, declared the impeachment proceedings a “disgrace” and complained anew that it was “a very unfair situation,” echoing his broadsides hours earlier that stunned the crowd at an annual prayer breakfast.

“It was evil, it was corrupt,” Trump declared at the White House. “This should never ever happen to another president, ever.”

“We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong,” he continued.

As Trump spoke, nearly every inch of the White House’s East Room was packed with supporters. Among them: Republican senators who cast some of the votes to acquit him, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Chuck Grassley, several Cabinet members, including Attorney General William Barr and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and staunch House allies including Reps. Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

His comments were a clear sign that the post-impeachment Trump is emboldened like never before as he barrels ahead in his re-election fight with a united Republican Party behind him. And it stood in stark contrast to the apology offered by Bill Clinton in the aftermath of his own impeachment acquittal in 1999.

Clinton said then in a White House address: “I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said and did to trigger these events and the great burden they have imposed on the Congress and on the American people.”

Trump had avoided talk of impeachment in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, holding his tongue until the Senate had cast its official acquittal vote.

National Prayer Breakfast

Earlier, speaking from a stage where he was joined by congressional leaders, inc luding Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him, Trump shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

At the annual religious gathering, a still-fuming Trump brandished two newspapers with headlines on his acquittal before slamming Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican Senator to vote to convict him, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, although not by name.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, “I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Romney, who attributed to his faith in God for his vote to convict Trump, and Pelosi, who often says that she prays for Trump.

His remarks were especially jarring and whiplash-inducing coming after a series of scripture-quoting speeches, including a keynote address by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank, who had bemoaned a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the nation and urged those gathered to “love your enemies.”

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” Trump said as he took the microphone, and then he proceeded to demonstrate it.

Pelosi was in the room for the event.

“They should rein in their comments,” she later told reporters.

She said later that Trump’s remarks were “so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast..” She took particular issue with his swipe at Romney’s faith and said that yes, she does pray for the president.

