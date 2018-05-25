Trump talks to Naval Academy grads on how to pronounce Nevada

In the hard-knuckle world of politics, there is an important tell in how a politician pronounces the name of one state — Nevada.

If you want to be elected, it helps to learn to say it with a flat “a” — Neh-VAD-uh.

During a commencement speech Friday at the Naval Academy, President Donald Trump stumbled into the tangled web of enunciation. As he hailed the late Bruce Van Voorhis of the class of 1929, a war hero and one-time Nevadan, Trump joked that the Naval Academy graduate “spent most of his time teaching city slickers from the East the correct pronunciation of Nevada. And I had to learn that to win the state. Great place.”

Actually, Trump didn’t win Nevada in 2016, but he did pronounce the Silver State’s name correctly at the Naval Academy.

“I deal with people every single day,” said Sean Pitts, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum-Ely. “I work in a museum and every single day people come in, whether or not they can pronounce Nevada the way I pronounce Nevada, it doesn’t matter to me.”

The Silver State’s name is Spanish for snowy white mountains, he added.

