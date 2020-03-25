Trump task force holds coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to conduct a briefing hours after Trump held a conference call with leaders of nonprofit organizations.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to conduct a briefing on Wednesday hours after Trump held a conference call with leaders of nonprofit organizations.

The briefing also comes as the Senate prepared to vote on its third legislative package, a $2 trillion spending bill to provide relief to Americans reeling from the effect of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy.

On Twitter, Trump blamed the “LameStream Media” for “trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success.”

