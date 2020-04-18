Trump task force holds coronavirus briefing

Trump’s coronavirus task force was scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

President Donald Trump listens as Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump was scheduled to hold a press briefing Saturday afternoon, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.

Trump’s coronavirus task force was scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

Trudeau said it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic.

“The agreement is the same terms. It’s just extended for another 30 days. It will ensure we continue to get essential goods and services back and forth across the border,” Trudeau said.

