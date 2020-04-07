Trump task force holds coronavirus briefing — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump sidelined the inspector general who had been appointed to oversee CARES Act spending Tuesday. His coronavirus task force was scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sidelined the inspector general who had been appointed to oversee CARES Act spending Tuesday.

The action came the day after he slammed the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, following his firing of the intelligence community inspector general who launched the Ukrainian whistleblower investigation that led to his impeachment.

Asked about a Jan. 29 memo written by his trade adviser Peter Navarro that warned the coronavirus could devastate the United States, Trump told reporters, “We’ll talk about it at the press conference.” The White House Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to hold its daily briefing at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

