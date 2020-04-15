Trump, task force to discuss coronavirus — LIVESTREAM

President Trump and the task force managing the coronavirus task force will brief the country with the latest developments.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — After phone calls with leaders in the financial services sector, hi-tech, telecommunications, manufacturers and team sports, President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force prepared for a 2 p.m. daily briefing.

In the morning, Kayleigh McEnany took over the White House Press Secretary Twitter account after her predecessor, Stephanie Grisham, returned to the East Wing to serve as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

McEnany will be Trump’s fourth press secretary, a role she held for the Trump re-election campaign, and serve under his fourth chief of staff, former congressman Mark Meadows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

