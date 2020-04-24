Trump task force to give coronavirus update — LIVESTREAM

The President’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to hold its daily briefing at 2 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks after signing a coronavirus aid package to direct funds to small businesses, hospitals, and testing, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill with $310 billion of extended Payroll Protection Program forgivable loans in the Oval Office Friday.

The Committee for a Responsible Budget projected that budget deficits will total more than $3.8 trillion this year, or 18.7 percent of GDP.

As he signed the measure, Trump sparred with reporters who had asked him about remarks he made Thursday about injecting disinfection to fight the coronavirus.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump responded.

The President’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to hold its daily briefing at 2 p.m.