Trump telling ex-White House lawyer McGahn to defy subpoena

President Donald Trump is directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a congressional subpoena.

White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is directing former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a congressional subpoena.

The White House on Monday cited a legal opinion from the Justice Department, which argues that McGahn would have immunity from testifying before Congress about his work as a close Trump adviser.

Democrats have been eager to hear from McGahn — a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation who described ways in which the president sought to curtail the probe.

The decision is certain to deepen tensions between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration. They’ve accused Trump and Attorney General William Barr of trying to stonewall and block Congress from carrying out its oversight duties.

The House Judiciary Committee had issued a subpoena to compel McGahn to testify by Tuesday.