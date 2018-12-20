Trump tells House GOP he ‘will not sign’ spending bill

President Donald Trump has told congressional Republicans he “will not sign” a spending bill passed by the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday, and he’s citing an impasse over money for a border wall with Mexico.

The Capitol is seen under early morning gray skies in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., right, and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speak to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump on border wall funding at the White House, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters about the possibility of a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown at midnight Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., leaves the House chamber as members try to pass legislation that would avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Paul Ryan says after leaving a meeting with Trump at the White House that he and other leaders are going to go back to Capitol Hill to “work on adding border security” to the legislation.

Trump is facing a backlash from conservative supporters who’ve urging to him to stick with an earlier pledge to force a shutdown in hopes of securing money for his long-promised border wall.

The wall was the top promise of his presidential campaign.