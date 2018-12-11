Trump threatens government shutdown in fight with Dem leaders

Arguing heatedly in public with Democratic leaders, President Donald Trump threatened repeatedly on Tuesday to shut down the government if Congress doesn’t provide the money he says is needed to build a wall at the Mexican border.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., not shown, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, meet with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., not shown, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard on the other side of the border in San Diego as they prepare for the arrival of hundreds of pro-migration protestors, seen through the border fence from Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York walk back into the West Wing after speaking to members of the media outside of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, following a meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told Democratic leaders Tuesday that he would be “proud to shut down the government over border security.”

Trump met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi to discuss border security funding ahead of a Dec. 21 deadline that, if not met, would lead to a partial government shutdown. If the purpose of the meeting was to come to an amicable agreement on a spending bill to keep the government running, it did not work.

The sit-down in the Oval Office was the two leaders’ first meeting with Trump since the midterm elections in which Democrats won back the House.

As Vice President Mike Pence sat quietly, the meeting quickly led to cross words between Trump and the Democratic duo captured by the White House press pool.

Usually, each party tries to blame the other if a government shutdown seems likely to occur. Trump took that issue off the table as he threatened a shutdown if the spending bill did not include funds to build a wall on the Mexico border.

“If we don’t get what we want, one way or the other, whether it’s through you, through military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government,” Trump said. “I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down.”

At one point, he reminded Schumer of January’s brief government shutdown. “The last time, Chuck, you shut it down, and then you opened it up very quickly. I don’t want to do what you did.”

Schumer reminded the president, “Elections have consequences.”

Pelosi repeatedly suggested that the parties continue their negotiations off-camera instead of “in the public view.”

Afterward, as Schumer and Pelosi addressed the White House press corps in front of the West Wing, Schumer railed, “The president made clear that he wants a shutdown.”

Pelosi called the “Trump shutdown” the president’s “Christmas present” to voters.

Later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement in which she noted, “President Trump was grateful for the opportunity to let the press into the meeting so that the American people can see firsthand that while Republicans are fighting to protect our border, Democrats are fighting to protect illegal immigrants. This administration will always put Americans first.”

Trump is seeking far more for his long-stalled border wall than the $1.6 billion the Senate has agreed to for border security, including physical barriers and technology along the U.S. southern border

Schumer and Pelosi also issued a statement.

“We gave the president two options that would keep the government open. It’s his choice to accept one of those options or shut the government down,” said the Democratic leaders.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. applauded Trump for his tough stance. “Great job sticking to your guns on border security,” he tweeted.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.