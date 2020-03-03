Trump to address Republican Jewish group this month in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump will address the Republican Jewish Coalition on March 14 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Trump also addressed the group in Las Vegas last year, predicting that Republicans would keep the White House and Senate and take back the House in 2020.

The Trump re-election campaign has put emphasis on increasing his percentage of the Jewish vote, which the campaign expects to grow given Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, his recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel and his removal of the United States from the international nuclear deal with Iran.

According to exit polls, Trump garnered 24 percent of the Jewish vote in 2016, while Jewish support for GOP candidates fell to 17 percent in 2018.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo. Adelson is on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

