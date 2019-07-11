Trump to announce action on census citizenship question — LIVESTREAM

The president is expected to announce an executive action that would put a citizenship question on the census despite a Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion

President Donald Trump announced a news conference for Thursday afternoon in the Rose Garden to discuss the 2020 census and citizenship. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Thursday that he would hold an afternoon news conference in the Rose Garden to discuss the 2020 census and citizenship.

Trump is expected to announce at the 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) event an executive action that would put a citizenship question in the decennial census despite last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion — or authorize an alternative means of factoring a citizen headcount. The justices rejected the question because the said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s rationale for including the query “seems to have been contrived.”

Trump has expressed anger at the court’s decision to block the question on procedural grounds. An executive action would overrule Ross, who announced on July 2 that while he disagreed with the court ruling, the “Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.”

The next day, Trump tweeted that news reports about the Census Bureau dropping the question were “FAKE!”

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that he believes Trump would be able to legally order the question’s inclusion.

The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling left open the issue of whether census takers can ask residents if they are U.S. citizens. Thus, Barr said he believes there is “an opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity that was the problem and we might as well take a shot at doing that.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that Trump wants to add the demand for citizenship information because he wants to “make America white again.”

The morning tweet highlighted the Trump’s love of the surprise maneuver — trumpeted the morning of the event after not being included in the daily schedule — while keeping multiple balls in the air.

Trump said the conference would follow his “very important Social Media Summit” — at which conservatives would take on Twitter, Facebook and Google for their liberal bias — in the East Room.

The White House opened up the Social Media Summit to the White House pool.

Trump sought to grab the media’s attention after three days of intense media coverage of a 2008 plea deal brokered by Labor Secretary Alex Acosta that enabled super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to serve a scant 13 months in a county jail.

On Monday U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman unsealed a two-count indictment that could put Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, in prison for 45 years if he is convicted. Berman’s determination to put Epstein away for the rest of his life put Acosta’s reputation and job security under a harsh spotlight.

The day after Acosta took reporters’ questions for nearly an hour, Trump’s press conference promised to draw the news media back to his orbit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.